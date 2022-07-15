LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The areas affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fires continue to deal with flooding. Benji and Juli Maestas sent KRQE News 13 video from mile marker 12 in Guadalupita as storms hit Thursday.

It didn’t rain a lot but with the fire, it was enough to cause problems. That area has been dealing with flooding for much of the week and will likely face issues until the burn scars get new growth on them.

The Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire has burned 341,735 acres since sparking in early April. The latest update shows no detectable heat signatures within the fire. Crews are now repairing damage on more than 500 private properties. Disaster relief is available for New Mexicans on the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management page.