Burglary suspect racks up more charges after attempted jailbreak

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate good at breaking into places wasn’t so good at breaking out.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of a cell wall and the tools they say Carl Gage was using to try to dig out. One of them was a six-inch metal pick.

Deputies say they believe Gage made the tools from materials he found in the jail. He’s now charged with attempting to escape and possession of a deadly weapon.

In addition to local burglary charges, Gage has a criminal record in California and Utah and has a warrant out of Alaska for violating parole.