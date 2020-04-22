Burglary at Artesia schools maintenance yard under investigation

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – With schools out, some thieves thought it was a perfect opportunity to do a little stealing. Wednesday morning crews arrived to find that someone broke into the Artesia Public Schools maintenance yard and burglarized several vehicles then tagged them with spray paint. They also stole this 2008 Chevy work truck. Along with tools, a wheelbarrow, a spreader and other items. If you know anything you are asked to call Artesia Crime Stoppers.
