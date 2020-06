NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan River is flowing a litter faster. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is increasing the amount of water released from the Navajo Dam to 600 cubic feet per second.

Normally 510 to 553 cubic feet of water per second is released. The release is to better help the stretch between Farmington and Lake Powell. That section of the river is considered critical habitat for endangered fish like the Colorado pikeminnow.