Bureau of Land Management lifts fire restrictions in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management announced that they are ending fire restrictions in New Mexico. A combination of higher moisture and humidity levels throughout the state helped lower the fire danger. Restrictions throughout the state will be lifted Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. Officials are urging anyone camping to still be mindful about putting out campfires.

