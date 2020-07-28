Bureau of Land Management lifts fire restrictions in New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayors from around New Mexico are striking back. This after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote an op-ed threatening to remove them from office if they don't enforce the public health order.

"We're trying to express to the governor and her advisors that Roswell is not Rio Rancho it's not Raton. Each of these communities have their own separate problems and our own solutions. Work with us, don't work against us," said Dennis Kintigh, Mayor of Roswell.