Bureau of Land Management issues fire prevention order prohibiting use of exploding targets

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Bureau of Land Management is prohibiting the use of exploding targets beginning Wednesday, March 10. The restriction is part of a fire prevention order that will last until December 31, 2021.

According to the Bureau, exploding targets are available commercially and are made up of ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder. While both compounds are chemically inactive, when they are combined they are considered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to be a high explosive and can’t be transported according to U.S. Dept. of Transportation regulations.

Shooting at exploding targets is restricted on most federal lands in the Western U.S. including federal lands in New Mexico. Officials say exploding targets have caused several wildfires including the Sawmill Fire that burned over 46,000 acres southeast of Tucson, Arizona in 2017.

If you are caught in violation of this order, you could face a $1,000 fine or up to 12 months behind bars. A press release from the BLM states that anyone violating this order will be liable to the U.S. for damages through either an administrative process or in United States Federal Court. Additional information on fire restrictions can be found on blm.gov.