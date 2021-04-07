Bureau of Land Management conducts prescribed burn in El Malpais National Conservation Area

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – If you see smoke near Grants it’s due to a prescribed burn. The Bureau of Land Management reports the burn is taking place near the Chain of Craters project area which is located inside the El Malpais National Conservation Area in Cibola County.

A press release from BLM states the burn will take place during several phases and will consist of around 2,500 acres of ponderosa pine, piñon, and juniper trees. BLM officials report signs stating “Prescribed Fire in Progress” will be posted along Country Road 42 and the Continental Divide Trailhead during the days of the burn and smoke may be visible from State Highways 53 and 117.

The project aims to reduce overcrowding vegetation that could carry fire into the crowns of the trees and to reduce the accumulation of vegetation that could contribute to high intensity fire.