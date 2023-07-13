SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management’s Taos field office is temporarily closing parts of Santa Fe County. The closure includes the area known as Camel Tracks which is known for high amounts of unconfined recreational target shooting.

The bureau is closing the location in order to research potential shooting ranges. The city hopes to design and build two ranges in Santa Fe County. During the closure, which starts July 17, all shooting and entry into the area is strictly prohibited. The closure is planned to end on July 31.