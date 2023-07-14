SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of acres of popular public lands in northern New Mexico will close on Monday in a move to corral widespread outdoor target practice. The bureau behind it wants to make more officials spaces for shooting.

Couches, makeshift targets, and spent shell casings litter the desert in Santa Fe County. All of it is evidence of popular spaces for gun enthusiasts. An avid shooter told News 13 last year about the hidden nature of these spots: “Signage as far as directions doesn’t really exist unless you know where you’re going out here,” said Joel Pearson at the time.

However, being out there surrounded by many makeshift ranges, can be dangerous. Not to mention the trash that accumulates, and newer neighborhoods being built closer and closer to the area. That’s what has attracted the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to step in.

“We have had a lot of dumping in public lands,” says Pamela Mathis, field manager for the BLM Taos Field Office, “Things that may have been quite normal or accepted in the past are becoming a nuisance to property owners who are now in the area.”

Over the past year, BLM has been working with local officials, pueblos, and community members to find the right spots to build sanctioned shooting ranges.

“To build a range that has proper berms, that is properly designed and managed. That would have gates or fences. That would have noise abatement. And by actually designing and engineering these sites, and managing those sites, what we also propose is closing a lot of the target shooting, the dispersed areas along the roads,” Mathis says.

Starting July 17, the BLM will close 1280 acres in the Camel Tracks area near La Bajada to let scientists see if they are viable options for these new ranges that don’t threaten possible cultural sites or native plants and wildlife.

“As these specialists or scientists are walking through this area, they are collecting data and they really need the protection of not being shot at!” Mathis says.

When can the public expect to see these new ranges built out? Mathis says, quickly, but they need to follow a process. “We expect a draft environmental analysis in September and of course, we will open that up to the public to continue to give us feedback,” Mathis says.

The closure runs through the end of the month. People caught in that area can get a fine of up to $250 dollars.