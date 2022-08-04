SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management is asking for feedback on its plan to gather wild horses in northern New Mexico. They say the wild horse population of the Border Atravesado Herd Management Area, 15 miles northeast of Socorro, is about 230 animals which is much larger than the 40-50 animals they say is appropriate for the area.

The proposed plan would remove 190 of the wild horses and either adopt them to homes or transfer them to an off-range pasture for long-term care. They say they will use a water trap method which will use water to attract the horses to the gather area. When they approach, a gate will close behind them. Officials say the corral area will be checked multiple times per day to make sure the horses are okay.

Feedback can be given online or mailed to the BLM Socorro Field Office, 901 South Highway 85, Socorro, NM 87801-4168. The deadline to leave a comment is August 28.