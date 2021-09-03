Building collapses in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell could begin the process of condemning a building after it collapsed. A city spokesperson says the roof and south side wall caved in at the Main Street Building last Sunday. No injuries were reported.

The city has given the owner until September 17 to obtain a permit to clean it up. If that doesn’t happen, the city could decide to move forward with an emergency demolition to have its crews clear out the debris.

