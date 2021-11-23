Bugg lights display set to open Saturday in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the famed Bugg lights. The Belen display is set to open on Saturday in the Bugg Lights Museum.

The display will be open every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Norman Bugg and his wife put on the display for more than 30 years at their Albuquerque home in the northeast heights before moving it to the Menaul school. For the past few years, the display has been in Belen.

For more information, visit https://www.belenartleague.com/bugg-lights.html.

