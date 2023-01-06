NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.

The film is directed by Tyler Graham Pavey (“The Phoenix Project,” “Five Grand”) and produced by Martha Magruder (“Five Grand,” “Big Sky”), and Keagan Karnes (“Little Brother,” “Walking with Herb”).

It also stars Stafford Douglas, Martha Magruder, Alex Knight, Jordyn Aquino and Dough Montoya. “Independent filmmaking is at its best when it’s local and community-based, and our film ‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ is not only set in New Mexico but made in New

Mexico,” Magruder said in a news release.

The production will employ about 10 crew members and 20 New Mexico actors.