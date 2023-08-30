NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – To mark the start of college football season, Bud Light is releasing its limited edition college football team packaging. Included in the release is University of New Mexico Lobos themed packaging.

(Courtesy: Bud Light) (Courtesy: Bud Light) (Courtesy: Bud Light)

All cans that are part of the limited edition release will feature a QR code that fans can scan to enter to win team merchandise and a flyover in a private jet at any game the winner chooses.

Bud Light is also launching the “Bud Light Backyard Tour: College Edition.” The tour will stop in towns on the Thursday or Friday night before some of the biggest rivalry gamedays. Fans can enjoy Bud Light and performances featuring top DJ’s.

For more information on Bud Light’s college football packaging, click here.