BCSO cancels Brittany Alert for man last seen in east mountains

CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old man with developmental disabilities in the east mountains has been found. A Brittany Alert was issued for Benjamin Vega, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Sandia Crest Rd. wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

BCSO says Vega has the cognitive ability of a three-year-old and is unable to speak. If you know where he is, call BCSO right away. Vega has black hair and brown eyes and is 5’5″ and 130 lbs.