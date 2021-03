Crews responded to a large brush fire that initially threated numerous homes on the Santo Domingo Pueblo Sunday evening.

Early Monday morning, Chief James Maxon with Sandoval County Fire says the fire is now contained. Structures are no longer threatened however the fire did burn 3 to 4 acres.

Crews worked on the fire throughout the night. Sandoval County Fire and other agencies sent resources to the fire but the Bureau of Indian Affairs has taken over.