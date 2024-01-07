NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two men have been accused of sex crimes against a minor.

Dustin Roy Rockmen, 32, of Navajo, New Mexico, and Kenzie Roy Rockmen, 24, of Hunters Point, Arizona, have been charged with coercion and enticement of a minor, transfer of obscene material of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor, and sexual abuse.

Dustin is additionally charged with the distribution of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of a child and possession of child pornography.

An indictment stated between 2020 and 2022, the brothers coerced a minor into engaging in sex acts with the use of threats. Dustin allegedly transferred “obscene material” showing him committing the crimes against the minor.

If convicted, the pair could face up to life in prison.