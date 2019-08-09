Brittany Alert issued for Roswell man

New Mexico

David Allen Suver Jr.

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The Roswell Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man from Roswell.

David Allen Suver Jr. is 23-years-old, is six-feet tall and weighs 220-pounds. He has brown hair and blue/hazel eyes.

Authorities say David ran away from the area of Three Cross Drive on Thursday night. He was wearing a red shirt, khaki pants and had a black backpack.

It is unknown where David may be going. Anyone with information on David’s location is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.

