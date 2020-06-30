Brittany Alert issued for Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kylie Amy-Skyler Graffis. Graffis is a 17-year-old Hispanic female, 4’10” tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Graffis was last seen on June 29, 2020, around 4:00 p.m., at 701 Soothing Meadows in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Graffis was last seen wearing a black Adidas brand jogger pants with white tennis shoes, and a gray oversize shirt with ‘Buffalo, Utah’ written on it. Graffis also wears a Banana Republic brand prescription glasses with black frames.

Police say Graffis is on foot and it is believed that she might possibly be headed to Farmington or Utah. Police say Graffis is missing and believed to be in danger if not located. Police say anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Brittany Alert is asked to call RRPD at 505-891-7226 or dial 911.