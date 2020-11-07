Brittany Alert issued for Las Cruces man

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Brittany Alert in an effort to locate 27-year-old Tajoe Nevarez of Las Cruces. Nevarez was last seen on July 3.

Nevarez is Caucasian, five-foot nine-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right hand. It’s unknown what kind of clothing Nevarez was wearing at the time of his disappearance. If anyone has any information on Nevarez’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office at 575-526-0795.

