Brightburn Academy celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Irish dance performances

New Mexico News

WATCH: Full interview with Kate Padilla and Sandra Inniss of Brightburn Academy of Irish Dance

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Brightburn Academy is the only New Mexico-based Irish dance studio in the state. With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, they are planning a few special performances this year.

Brightburn Academy‘s sole proprietor and instructor Kate Padilla and Irish dance teacher Sandra Inniss discuss the studio’s plans for the upcoming holiday. Brightburn is a CLRG affiliated Irish dance school that offers classes for ages four and up and includes a variety of adult dance options.

While most of Brightburn’s St. Patrick’s Day performances were canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are now preparing for a few special performances this year. The academy has two virtual performances they have filmed for and are also doing a number of performances at both O’Niell’s Pub locations on March 13, 14, and 17.

Dancers will be at the O’Niell’s in the heights at 6:30 p.m. at the Nob Hill location at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. For more information about Irish dance classes, visit brightburnacademy.com or visit Brightburn Academy’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

