ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some flights to and from the Albuquerque International Sunport were diverted or delayed Wednesday morning after a brief evacuation of non-essential personnel at the FAA Air Traffic Control Center in Albuquerque.

Officials say fumes in the FAA facility, near Paseo Del Norte and Louisiana, caused the brief evacuation of non-essential personnel. They say air traffic controllers stayed to handle flights that were already in the air and rerouted those that had not yet taken off. Officials say the issue has been resolved and operations have returned to normal.