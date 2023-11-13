LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of construction, a bridge in the Village of Los Lunas that crosses the Rio Grande is now fully reopen. The bridge had been under construction since May when a sinkhole caused a piece of the bridge to collapse.

Two people were walking on the bridge at the time when the ground collapsed under them. One of those people had to be pulled out of the river after suffering an ankle injury. Now, the village said on Facebook that all traffic lanes are opening with New Mexico Department of Transportation completing repairs on the culverts.