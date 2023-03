SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Flooding has forced a bridge in Socorro County to shut down. Right now, crews are evaluating the structure.

It’s located at mile marker 16 on NM Highway 304 near Veguita.

New Mexico Department of Transportation recommends taking US 60 on the side side of the closure and NM 314 on the north side. If you travel south, you can use NM 346 to junction NM 116.

As always, authorities encourage drivers to follow posted signs and traffic laws as well as use caution.