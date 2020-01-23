Live Now
Bridge in Roswell to be closed until July

New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A major bridge-replacement project will close portions of streets in Roswell until July 1.

The $1 million replacement project will close portions of North Garden Avenue to through traffic from Cherry Street to Petro Drive starting January 27. The 1960s-era bridge was deemed deficient and inspections recommended it be replaced and a new bridge will be constructed.

The new fully-funded bridge will be wider and include a sidewalk and bridge railing for pedestrian use.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and crews will have detour signage to help access impacted businesses in the area. Business operators and residents of the area with questions can call City Engineer Louis Najar at 575-910-6477.

