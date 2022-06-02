SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art gallery exhibit is set to open Friday in Santa Fe. The exhibit, “Brick X Brick: Artworks Inspired by Earthen Architecture,” gives a look at the legacy of earthen architecture and land art in New Mexico.

Earthen architecture is the creation of structures by using materials that are readily available in the environment. “It is our hope that this exhibit will help visitors learn more about our architectural traditions and remind our locals how distinct and special our built history is,” Rod Lambert, Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department Assistant Director said in a release.

The exhibit will be on display Friday, June 3 through September 1. There will be a gallery opening event Friday, June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community Gallery. A series of free public programs related to the theme of the exhibit are also planned. All events will be held at the Santa Fe Community Gallery, which is inside the Santa Fe Convention Center.