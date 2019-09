Former Chicago Bears and Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher speaks during ra Ring of Excellence ceremony by the Bears during the halftime of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

New Mexico’s own Brian Urlacher is headed back to the NFL Pro Bowl, but this time, it’s not as a player.

The former Chicago Bear linebacker will serve as one of four “Legendary Captains.”

He’ll help mentor the Pro Bowl players leading up to the game on Jan. 27 in Orlando.

It’s been an impressive year for Urlacher, who was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.