(KRQE) — Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are coming back to TV. Soon, you’ll see them on your screen again!

We’ll let series star Bryan Cranston explain.

“Aaron and I agreed to do a Popcorners ad. You know, in, in doing ‘Breaking Bad,’ we didn’t have a lot of opportunity to have fun while we’re shooting because it was a very serious show, but, in this way, we were able to just have a lot of fun doing it, and we got Vince Gilligan to direct it and he had a blast,” said Cranston.

You’ll have to wait until the Super Bowl to watch the ad with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Super Bowl 57 will air on our sister station Fox New Mexico on February 12. It starts at 4:30 p.m.