Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

‘Breaking Bad’ characters featured in online hoax

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Juarez Police Department is debunking a hoax that two men are posing as law enforcement and robbing houses. Two men, you’ll probably recognize if you’re a Breaking Bad fan. The El Paso Times reports, the hoax included a photo of two men seen in neighborhoods posing as Mexican law enforcement. Turns out the photo circulating online is actually just a picture of Breaking Bad characters DEA agents Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss