‘Breaking Bad’ characters featured in online hoax

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General Tuesday announced he is investigating the death of Rodney Lynch and if Gallup Police used excessive force last summer when they arrested him. State police turned over their case to the McKinley County District Attorney but because of a conflict of interest, the Attorney General's office will now review the case.

Attorney General Hector Balderas also called on the legislature to make state-wide police reforms including making all officers wear body cameras and ban the use of chokeholds when making an arrest.