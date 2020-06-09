NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Juarez Police Department is debunking a hoax that two men are posing as law enforcement and robbing houses. Two men, you’ll probably recognize if you’re a Breaking Bad fan. The El Paso Times reports, the hoax included a photo of two men seen in neighborhoods posing as Mexican law enforcement. Turns out the photo circulating online is actually just a picture of Breaking Bad characters DEA agents Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez.
‘Breaking Bad’ characters featured in online hoax
