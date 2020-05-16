Brantley State Park closed during drowning investigation

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Eddy County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday evening they were dispatched to Brantley Lake State Park in reference to a possible drowning.
A search was initiated and divers with New Mexico State Police, the Carlsbad Fire Department, and Atoka Volunteer Fire Department were contacted to assist with a report of a man who was in the water and could not be found. The Brantley State Park is closed and will remain closed until further notice. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Captain Matthew Hutchinson or Detective Josh Rdoriguez at (575) 887-7551.
