Boy who is severely intellectually disabled plays in high school band

ONATE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico brothers are getting a lot of attention for their dedication to their high school band.

The mother of Isaac and Aidan Brealy-Rood captured a video of the boys playing last weekend at Onate High School. Isaac, who is intellectually disabled is playing his heart out.

It comes after Aidan begged their mom to let Isaac join the marching band this year creating a special moment on the football field. “I never thought I’d be able to do this with him. It makes it event more huge and meaningful that I am able to do this with him,” said Aidan Brealy-Rood.

Both brothers are looking forward to playing in the Zia Marching Fiesta in Albuquerque.