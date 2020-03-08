Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Boxer’s widow files lawsuit against City of Roswell, NM Environmental Dept.

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A court will soon decide the fate of a lawsuit filed by the widow of former Golden Glove boxer Raymond Anaya.

The lawsuit claims the New Mexico Environmental Department and the City of Roswell did not notify her and her husband of pollutants she says led to the boxer’s death. She says her husband’s health problems were related to the exposure of the chemicals used by nearby dry cleaners.

Back in 2015, the EPA recognized the danger of those chemicals that had been seeping into the ground for years. On Monday, a judge will rule whether the lawsuit will move forward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞