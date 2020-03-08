Boxer’s widow files lawsuit against City of Roswell, NM Environmental Dept.

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A court will soon decide the fate of a lawsuit filed by the widow of former Golden Glove boxer Raymond Anaya.

The lawsuit claims the New Mexico Environmental Department and the City of Roswell did not notify her and her husband of pollutants she says led to the boxer’s death. She says her husband’s health problems were related to the exposure of the chemicals used by nearby dry cleaners.

Back in 2015, the EPA recognized the danger of those chemicals that had been seeping into the ground for years. On Monday, a judge will rule whether the lawsuit will move forward.