Bowling alley shooting remains unsolved 30 years later

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the still-unsolved bowling alley massacre in Las Cruces.

The mass shooting happened back in 1990 when two armed men walked into Las Cruces Bowl and shot seven people execution-style and robbed the place. Four people were killed.

Among those killed were a two-year-old girl and her six-year-old sister. They got away with about $5,000 before setting the office on fire. Sketches of the men were released the night of the murders and today Las Cruces Police spoke about the unsolved crime and are still actively looking for the killers.

“You have not been forgotten. This case has not been forgotten. It is not something that is sitting on the shelf, where we look at it every February 10th. I pursue leads all year round,” said Detective with the Las Cruces Police Department Amador Martinez.

Police also say they do have a list of suspects they are still looking at today, determining where they were the day of the shooting.

Crime Stoppers has upped its reward to $30,000 for any information.