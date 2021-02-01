Boutique airline to stop in Carlsbad and Albuquerque from El Paso

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A new airline will now stop in New Mexico as part of a deal with the city of El Paso. Boutique Air is teaming up with the city of El Paso and the El Paso International Airport for flights to Carlsbad that also connect to Albuquerque.

“We are beyond excited to offer El Paso to our Carlsbad passengers!” stated Brian Kondrad, Boutique Air Vice President of Business Operations in a press release. “With limited flights on the major airlines during this time, people can come to Carlsbad from three directions, make their way to other flight connections and destinations or spend a full day or more in the area visiting, shopping, and conducting business.”

The airline will run twice-daily beginning February 1, with a flight to Carlsbad’s Cavern City Airport leaving at 6:00 a.m. The last flight will leave Albuquerque at 8, stop in Carlsbad, and arrive in El Paso a little after 10 p.m.