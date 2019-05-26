Bosque Farms Police hire officer with troubling past Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) - A New Mexico man has joined his fourth law enforcement agency in less than two years. This comes after he was convicted of a misdemeanor crime, and he still faces a lawsuit.

Joseph Harris Jr. was accused of assaulting a Rio Rancho businessman last July. He was off duty at the time, but worked for New Mexico State Police.

The manager of French's Funeral Home says Harris pushed him while serving court papers.

Rio Rancho Police slapped him with charges.

Then in March, a municipal court judge found him guilty of disorderly conduct and dropped the battery charge.

Although he was with state police during the incident, Harris moved on to work for Cuba Police when he was convicted. It's unclear how long he was with Cuba or why he left.

KRQE News 13 has learned he's now been hired by Bosque Farms. On Wednesday, the department posted a picture online of Harris being sworn in, saying they're excited and fortunate to have him.

This makes it his fourth department in less than two years.

Harris was a Sandoval County Sheriff's deputy before joining State Police.

During his time there, he got into a crash with a DWI suspect, involving passengers in the car. He's now being sued by the passengers who claim he was traveling at unsafe speeds, and didn't make sure the intersection was clear before entering it.

After we reached out to Bosque Farms for comment on Harris' hiring today, they took his photo off Facebook.

A spokesperson with Bosque Farms told us today that Chief Paul Linson would be providing us more details on the controversial hire. So far, we have yet to hear from him.

The Law Enforcement Academy told us two months ago, the disorderly conduct conviction could play a factor in Harris' law enforcement certification.

We reached out for an update on that today, but did not get an answer.