Bosque Farms officers write hundreds of traffic tickets

It’s only a few square miles but it could be the easiest place in the state to get a traffic ticket. KRQE News 13 was shocked to find out the number of tickets being handed out in Bosque Farms.

“Be careful when you cruise through Bosque Farms because they write a lot of tickets here,” says Pamela Sena.

It’s something most locals know but it’s obvious not everyone has gotten the message. Last month, Bosque Farms officers wrote more than 400 traffic citations in Bosque Farms and Peralta.

“It’s a wide range of citations ranging from a cracked windshield, maybe a seatbelt violation. No turn signal all the way up to speeding and careless driving,” says Police Chief Paul Linson.

With a combined population of just 8,000 people covering just eight square miles. Why so many tickets? KRQE News 13 asked Police Chief Paul Linson.

“We do not really have a high call for service volume, so as a result, our officers are able to be proactive, go out in the community, talk to people, do a little more traffic enforcement,” Linson.

Residents say it’s definitely appreciated. “That highway is a nice highway, so people just zoom there and they shouldn’t, it’s 45 miles per hour,” says Robert Schloer.

Still, the number of tickets is surprising. “That kind of surprises me actually [that] there are that much or that many in a month,” Sena says.

The Bosque Farms Police Department has 14 officers. Along with an increase in traffic citations, they also saw an increase in the number of DWI arrests.