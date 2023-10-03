NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) regularly looks for drugs and suspicious shipments coming into the country. On September 30, they say they stopped hundreds of pounds of meth from entering the U.S. near El Paso, Texas.

CBP says a 42-year-old Mexican citizen had a little over 310 pounds of methamphetamine hidden below the bed liner of his truck. He was traveling with his spouse and children.

Later that day, CBP also seized over 100 pounds of marijuana bagged within the trunk of a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Mexican citizen. Both the methamphetamine case and the marijuana case have been turned over to law enforcement, CBP says.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in their work identifying and stopping drug shipments at our ports of entry,” acting CBP El Paso Port Director Luis Mejia said in a press release. “Two very large drug shipments did not make their intended destinations.”

From October 2022 to August 2023, CBP seized a total of 134,000 pounds of marijuana and 127,000 pounds of methamphetamine. More data on CBP seizures can be found on their website.