SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of Democratic state lawmakers are looking to get kids who are serving life sentences eligible for parole after 15 years. However, the proposal is facing pushback. Proponents said people who've committed crimes when they were younger and who are still paying the price for it by staying behind bars for decades, can return to society as productive members.

"We are not monsters," said Eric Alexander in support of the bill; Alexander said he faced time behind bars after a crime he committed when he was younger. "Yes, we made critical errors in our judgments as adolescents but we are all more than the worst thing we've ever done."