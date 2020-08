SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - As the community continues to mourn the death of high school basketball star J.B. White, News 13 is learning new details about the teen who's accused of killing White. It didn't take long for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office to arrest 16-year-old Estevan Montoya Saturday.

But now, a concerned citizen has come forward to tell us this isn't the first time Montoya has been at the center of a violent encounter. According to a criminal complaint, back in January, Montoya was accused of pointing a gun at another student at Capital High School. The complaint states he was never charged with any type of assault, just possession of drugs.