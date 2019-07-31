Border Patrol apprehends over 200 in New Mexico

An image of migrants apprehended by Border Patrol Officials near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry in New Mexico on July 30, 2019. (image courtesy U.S. Border Patrol)

ANTELOPE WELLS, N.M. (KRQE)- U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended 225 migrants in the area near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry.

Officials say the group was taken into custody early Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and mainly was comprised of Central American families as well as unaccompanied juveniles. Following medical screenings conducted by Border Patrol EMTs and Border Patrol’s s Search Trauma, and Rescue team it was determined that none of the individuals required additional attention and the group was then transported to the Lordsburg and Deming Border Patrol Stations.

There, the migrants will be processed. Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol say that criminal organizations continue to risk the lives of other individuals and in most instances, the smugglers never cross the border themselves.

The organization encourages citizens to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol anonymously by calling 1-800-635-2509.