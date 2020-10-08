Border Patrol agents seize over $800K in narcotics near Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Border Patrol reports that its agents made multiple arrests and seized drugs with an estimated value of about $828,000 in two separate incidents this week. On Oct. 4, agents that were assigned to the Alamogordo immigration checkpoint on U.S. Highway 54 encountered a red Cadillac approaching the main inspection area.

Border Patrol reports that a canine alerted agents of the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During the additional inspection, agents located seven bundles concealed in the trunk that contained seven pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of about $224,000.

Authorities say a 29-year-old male, who was the driver of the vehicle and a permanent resident, and a 43-year-old female who was a U.S. citizen were arrested. The Drug Enforcement Administration accepted deferred prosecution of both individuals.

In a separate incident on Oct. 5, Alamogordo agents at the U.S. Highway 70 checkpoint arrested three individuals who were attempting to smuggle narcotics in a burgundy Toyota Camry. Border Patrol agents searched the vehicle after a canine alert.

Agents report a 29-year-old male U.S. citizen had cocaine in his possession and drugs were also found in the trunk of the car. Two passengers, a 32-year-old female U.S. citizen, and a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen were also placed under arrest.

The subjects were turned over to the DEA for criminal prosecution. Border Patrol reports that almost 19 pounds of cocaine were discovered and had an estimated street value of $604,000.

U.S. Border Patrol agents seize nearly 19-pounds of cocaine.

U.S. Border Patrol agents seize seven pounds of meth. (images courtesy U.S. Border Patrol)

Latest News: