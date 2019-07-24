Border Patrol agents discover migrants in U-Haul truck

COLUMBUS, NM – JANUARY 12: A Border Patrol vehicle is seen driving on the road as the United States government continues its shutdown over a fight to fund more border wall construction on January 12, 2019 in Sunland Park, New Mexico. President Donald Trump wants $5.7 billion to build additional walls along the U.S.-Mexico border and the Democrats oppose the idea. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE)- Border Patrol agents found more than a dozen migrants in a U-Haul truck in New Mexico.

Agents were working near the border in New Mexico when they discovered footprints of multiple subjects that had entered into the U.S. illegally. After following the footprints that led to Highway 9 where officials had seen a U-Haul truck.

The truck was then spotted traveling west on the highway when agents initiated a traffic stop. Using a canine, agents found a group of illegal aliens in the back of the truck.

Officials say the only ventilation in the vehicle was only a two-inch opening at the rear door where 17 migrants were being held. All 17 immigrants were taken to the Deming Border Patrol station to be processed

The driver of the truck is a U.S. citizen and faces charges for “alien smuggling”.