Border Patrol agent dies on duty at Lordsburg station

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico border patrol agent has died in the line of duty.
Information is still limited, but officials say Johan Mordan died on Thursday. He was assigned to the El Paso sector’s Lordsburg station. It’s still unclear how he died, but US Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan sent his thoughts to Mordan’s loved ones.
