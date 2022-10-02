NEW MEXICO (Stacker) — Every state has its hallmark writers.

Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?

What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writerly standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in “their” state. Of course, there are certainly exceptions.

Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard’s “In Zanesville,” respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in New Mexico from Goodreads. Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.

The Blessing Way (Leaphorn & Chee, #1)

Rating: 4.03 (23,512 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: January 1, 1970

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Mystery Thriller

Death Comes for the Archbishop

Rating: 3.94 (33,241 ratings)

Author: Willa Cather

Published: January 1, 1927

Genres: Fiction, Classics, Historical Fiction, Literature

Hearts of the Missing

Rating: 3.76 (687 ratings)

Author: Carol Potenza

Published: December 4, 2018

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Thriller

Bless Me, Ultima

Rating: 3.81 (32,325 ratings)

Author: Rudolfo Anaya

Published: January 1, 1972

Genres: Fiction, Classics, Magical Realism, Young Adult

The Milagro Beanfield War

Rating: 4.09 (10,204 ratings)

Author: John Nichols

Published: January 1, 1974

Genres: Fiction, Magical Realism, Historical Fiction, Humor

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee: An Indian History of the American West

Rating: 4.22 (83,700 ratings)

Author: Dee Brown

Published: April 1, 1970

Genres: History, Nonfiction, American History, Classics

The Monkey Wrench Gang (Monkey Wrench Gang, #1)

Rating: 4.08 (24,019 ratings)

Author: Edward Abbey

Published: January 1, 1975

Genres: Fiction, Nature, Environment, Classics

Brave New World

Rating: 3.99 (1.7 million ratings)

Author: Aldous Huxley

Published: January 1, 1932

Genres: Classics, Fiction, Science Fiction, Dystopia

First Grave on the Right (Charley Davidson, #1)

Rating: 4.02 (83,708 ratings)

Author: Darynda Jones

Published: February 1, 2011

Genres: Paranormal, Urban Fantasy, Fantasy, Romance

Skinwalkers (Leaphorn & Chee, #7)

Rating: 4.07 (12,509 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: December 1, 1986

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Crime

Georgia O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers

Rating: 4.33 (714 ratings)

Author: Georgia O’Keeffe

Published: January 1, 1987

Genres: Art, Art History, Nonfiction, Biography

Hillerman Country: A Journey Through the Southwest with Tony Hillerman

Rating: 4.21 (315 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: October 1, 1991

Genres: Travel, Nonfiction, Geography, Mystery

The Green Glass Sea (Green Glass, #1)

Rating: 4.03 (7,132 ratings)

Author: Ellen Klages

Published: October 19, 2006

Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Fiction, Middle Grade

Where They Bury You

Rating: 3.32 (91 ratings)

Author: Steven W. Kohlhagen

Published: February 1, 2013

Genres: Historical Fiction, Westerns, Fiction, Mystery

Blood and Thunder: An Epic of the American West

Rating: 4.24 (14,630 ratings)

Author: Hampton Sides

Published: October 3, 2006

Genres: History, Nonfiction, American History, Biography

The Wives of Los Alamos

Rating: 3.26 (6,815 ratings)

Author: TaraShea Nesbit

Published: April 24, 2014

Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, World War II, Historical

Fire Season: Field Notes from a Wilderness Lookout

Rating: 3.95 (3,981 ratings)

Author: Philip Connors

Published: March 10, 2011

Genres: Nonfiction, Nature, Memoir, Environment

Sacred Clowns (Leaphorn & Chee, #11)

Rating: 4.04 (8,387 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: October 1, 1993

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Crime

The Sinister Pig (Leaphorn & Chee, #16)

Rating: 3.91 (6,576 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: May 6, 2003

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Mystery Thriller

The Great Taos Bank Robbery and other True Stories of the Southwest

Rating: 3.83 (922 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: January 1, 1973

Genres: History, Nonfiction, Mystery, Short Stories

The Shape Shifter (Leaphorn & Chee, #18)

Rating: 4.02 (8,540 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: November 21, 2006

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Crime

Second Grave on the Left (Charley Davidson, #2)

Rating: 4.24 (49,896 ratings)

Author: Darynda Jones

Published: August 16, 2011

Genres: Urban Fantasy, Paranormal, Fantasy, Romance

Rosary Without Beads

Rating: 4.13 (23 ratings)

Author: Diana Holguin-Balogh

Published: October 1, 2018

Genres: Historical Fiction, Westerns

Meet Josefina: An American Girl (American Girls: Josefina, #1)

Rating: 3.94 (5,039 ratings)

Author: Valerie Tripp

Published: January 1, 1997

Genres: Historical Fiction, Childrens, Fiction, Historical

Trail of Lightning (The Sixth World, #1)

Rating: 3.96 (22,647 ratings)

Author: Rebecca Roanhorse

Published: June 26, 2018

Genres: Fantasy, Urban Fantasy, Fiction, Dystopia

Tularosa (Kevin Kerney, #1)

Rating: 3.99 (2,703 ratings)

Author: Michael McGarrity

Published: April 17, 1996

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Westerns, Crime

Alburquerque

Rating: 3.79 (1,089 ratings)

Author: Rudolfo Anaya

Published: August 1, 1992

Genres: Fiction, Mystery, Magical Realism, Classics

Red Sky at Morning

Rating: 4.09 (2,747 ratings)

Author: Richard Bradford

Published: January 1, 1968

Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Classics, Coming Of Age

Tiger Eyes

Rating: 3.90 (16,384 ratings)

Author: Judy Blume

Published: January 1, 1981

Genres: Young Adult, Fiction, Childrens, Realistic Fiction

Rock with Wings (Leaphorn & Chee, #20)

Rating: 3.90 (8,783 ratings)

Author: Anne Hillerman

Published: May 5, 2015

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Audiobook, Westerns

You Brought Me the Ocean

Rating: 3.81 (2,378 ratings)

Author: Alex Sanchez

Published: June 9, 2020

Genres: Graphic Novels, LGBT, Young Adult, Comics

Chaco Canyon: Archaeologists Explore the Lives of an Ancient Society

Rating: 3.60 (77 ratings)

Author: Brian M. Fagan

Published: April 15, 2005

Genres: History, Archaeology, Nonfiction, Anthropology

The Santa Fe Trail: Its History, Legends, and Lore

Rating: 3.85 (75 ratings)

Author: David Dary

Published: November 1, 2000

Genres: History, American History, Westerns, Nonfiction

The Joe Leaphorn Mysteries: The Blessing Way / Dance Hall of the Dead / Listening Woman (Leaphorn & Chee, #1-3)

Rating: 4.26 (687 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: January 1, 1989

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Westerns

Tony Hillerman: The Leaphorn Chee Novels: Skinwalkers, A Thief of Time, Coyote Waits

Rating: 4.40 (619 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: May 3, 2005

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Westerns, Crime

Los Alamos

Rating: 3.82 (3,058 ratings)

Author: Joseph Kanon

Published: May 5, 1997

Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Thriller

The Last Beautiful Days of Autumn

Rating: 4.03 (33 ratings)

Author: John Nichols

Published: May 31, 1982

Genres: Nonfiction, Memoir, Biography Memoir

Third Grave Dead Ahead (Charley Davidson, #3)

Rating: 4.35 (43,499 ratings)

Author: Darynda Jones

Published: January 31, 2012

Genres: Urban Fantasy, Paranormal, Fantasy, Romance

The Pueblo Revolt: The Secret Rebellion that Drove the Spaniards Out of the Southwest

Rating: 3.87 (336 ratings)

Author: David Roberts

Published: January 1, 2004

Genres: History, Nonfiction, Westerns, War

The Staircase

Rating: 3.74 (1,333 ratings)

Author: Ann Rinaldi

Published: January 1, 2000

Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Fiction, Historical

The Fallen Man (Navajo Mysteries, #12)

Rating: 4.12 (7,656 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: November 19, 1996

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Westerns

Dance Hall of the Dead (Leaphorn & Chee, #2)

Rating: 4.02 (13,732 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: January 1, 1973

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Mystery Thriller

Hunting Badger (Navajo Mysteries, #14)

Rating: 4.06 (8,207 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: November 9, 1999

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Westerns, Crime

Hermit’s Peak (Kevin Kerney, #4)

Rating: 4.12 (1,288 ratings)

Author: Michael McGarrity

Published: June 1, 1999

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Westerns

Hannah’s War

Rating: 3.81 (2,522 ratings)

Author: Jan Eliasberg

Published: March 3, 2020

Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, World War II, Historical

The Maverick Cookbook: Iconic Recipes & Tales from New Mexico

Rating: 4.30 (37 ratings)

Author: Lynn Cline

Published: September 1, 2015

Genres: Cookbooks, Cooking

109 East Palace: Robert Oppenheimer and the Secret City of Los Alamos

Rating: 4.06 (1,773 ratings)

Author: Jennet Conant

Published: January 1, 2005

Genres: History, Nonfiction, Science, Biography

Listening Woman (Leaphorn & Chee, #3)

Rating: 4.14 (13,330 ratings)

Author: Tony Hillerman

Published: April 1, 1978

Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Mystery Thriller



The Plumed Serpent

Rating: 3.30 (1,562 ratings)

Author: D.H. Lawrence

Published: January 1, 1926

Genres: Fiction, Classics, Literature, Novels