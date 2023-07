BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Hundreds of people checked out the annual Lavender in the Village Festival in Los Ranchos.

The festival features more than 100 vendors along with yoga classes, live music, food, and more.

Proceeds from the event went to the Rio Grande Community Farm and the agricultural programs supported by the farm.

Kids who attended the event were also given a book through the non-profit Global Give-a-Book to help promote literacy. Learn more by clicking here.