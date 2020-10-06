Boil Water Advisory lifted for Hummingbird Music Camp Water System

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau announced Monday that it has lifted the Boil Water Advisory, which was issued on Aug. 17, 2018, for the Hummingbird Music Camp in Sandoval County.

According to a news release, Hummingbird Music Camp was required to issue the advisory after bacteriological contamination (E. coli) was confirmed in drinking water in the water system but the advisory only applied to users served by the Hummingbird Music Camp Water System and did not extend to any of the other surrounding water systems or communities.

The Environment Department says samples collected from the water system were negative for bacteriological contamination. NMED says for more information about Monday’s announcement, please call Wayne Jeffs of the Drinking Water Bureau at 505-469-7457.

