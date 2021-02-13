Boil water advisory lifted for Cimarron Water System

CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) Drinking Water Bureau announced Friday the boil water advisory, issued on September 21, 2020, has been lifted for the Cimarron Water Supply. The advisory was issued due to the water exceeding the turbidity, or cloudiness, limit and for having less than the allowable amount of disinfectant in the water.

Officials say the NMED provided technical support to the Cimarron Water System during the advisory period. The water system was able to address the issues with their water treatment plant and current sampling data shows the water now meets turbidity requirements.

The advisory only applied to users served by the Cimarron Water System.