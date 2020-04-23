Boil water advisory issued for Chama Water System in Rio Arriba County

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, (KRQE) – Some residents in Rio Arriba County are under a boil water advisory. Thursday, the New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau said the water advisory is required for the Chama Water System.

The advisory was issued after the Chama Water System failed to report water quality data from their treatment system and at this time its quality cannot be determined. According to a release, New Mexico drinking water regulations require the system to notify its consumers of the violation and a boil advisory is issued no later than 24 hours after the failed report.

The Chama Water System serves approximately 1,570 people. The advisory is solely for the Chama Water System and does not extend to any other surrounding water systems.

Chama Water System users are advised to boil water for three minutes before:

Drinking

Making coffee, tea and other drinks

Cooking

Washing fruits and vegetables

Using the water to feed a baby

Brushing teeth

Making ice

Providing drinking water for pets

More information about boil water advisories in English and Spanish is available at https://www.env.nm.gov/drinking_water/boil-water-advisories/.