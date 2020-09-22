Boil Water Advisory issued for Village of Cimarron

CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau announced Monday that it has confirmed a boil water advisory requirement for the Village of Cimarron water system in Colfax County.

NMED says the Cimarron water system was required to issue the advisory on September 21 after NMED issued a notice of violation to the system for turbidity levels exceeding the maximum allowed for treated surface water. New Mexico drinking water regulations require the system to notify its consumers of the violation and boil advisory as soon as practical but no later than 24 hours after the system is notified of the violation according to a news release.

The Cimarron water system is a community public water system that serves approximately 970 people. This advisory applies only to the drinking water from the Cimarron water system and does not extend to any other surrounding water systems. This advisory is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cimarron water system users are advised to boil water for three minutes before the following:

Drinking

Making coffee, tea and other drinks

Cooking

Washing fruits and vegetables

Using the water to feed a baby

Brushing teeth

Making ice

Providing drinking water for pets

Turbidity is the presence of sediment and other particulates in the water. It can interfere with disinfection and result in microbial growth. Turbidity may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms, including bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

For more information on contact Joe Savage, NMED Drinking Water Bureau Surface Water Rule Administrator, at 575-973-0009.