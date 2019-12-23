Boeing space capsule lands at White Sands

WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – Boeing landed its Starliner capsule at White Sands Sunday.

A clock error forced them to abandon their trip to the International Space Station. But it’s still a historic flight, marking the first time an American-made space capsule has landed on land instead of water.

Boeing says a test dummy named Rose the Rocketeer was in the commander’s seat, a tribute to Rose the Riveter from World War Two. Parachutes and airbags successfully deployed, bringing her back safely, as well as some Christmas presents from the ISS had the mission been a success.